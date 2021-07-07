Pierpont Community and Technical College expanding Clarksburg campus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Pierpont Community and Technical College has invested nearly $2 million into expanding its Clarksburg campus.

Pierpont’s interim president signed the deed on Wednesday for the old Clarksburg Eye Center building located across from the Go-Mart on Chestnut Street in Clarksburg. The college plans to remodel the building by adding more classrooms and new kennels, giving its Veterinary Technology Program a new home.

Clarksburg Mayor, Jimmie Marino, said Pierpont’s commitment to the city of Clarksburg will help many students get started with their college careers, as a community college did for him many many years ago.

“It really touches me personally and I was telling the folks that forty years ago I started my college career at Fairmont Community College that was in downtown Clarksburg. So forty years later we’re growing bigger and better with Pierpont Technical College,” said Mayor Marino.

The Veterinary Technology Program will be located next to the college’s campus at the Gaston Caperton Center. Renovations on the building should begin this year with plans to move students and animals in by the fall of next year.