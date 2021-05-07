Pierpont Community and Technical College holds graduation ceremony

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community and Technical College held a graduation ceremony for AMP Test Prep Course in Harrison County.

This ceremony was joint with the MHIRJ and Pierpont. MHIRJ Aviation Group is taking uncertified technicians, that work at their facility, and encouraging them to get their certification, which is an FAA certification.

AMP is an Airframe and Power Plant that is a federal license, that is required or preferred to work within the aviation industry.

“This certification is like a degree, for sure, so once they have it, no one can take that away,” described MHIRJ Head of Service Center Network, Anthony Hinton. “It allows them to go anywhere throughout the world for that matter and see a prosperous role within aviation.”

Hinton explained the ‘A’ stands for the “airframe” side, so those people focus on the physical aircraft itself. The ‘P’ stands for the “propulsion” and those individuals focus on the engine within the aircraft. It can be anything from building planes from the ground up to service them throughout the life cycle.

Hinton also stated there is a national shortage for AMP’s, and they are looking for people. Hinton said the program takes between 18 to 24 months to complete.