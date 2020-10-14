Pierpont Community and Technical College students restore WWII aircraft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Students at Pierpont Community and Technical College have participated in the restoration of an aircraft originally built between 1945 and 1955. Once finished, it will be sent to the Champaign Aviation Museum in Ohio.

“We’re working on donating the aircraft to the air museum so that they can restore it for the people that come through there and visit their air museum,” said Dr. Brad Gilbert, Senior Professor of Aviation Technology at Pierpont.

Both students and faculty members are working on reassembling this aircraft used in World War II as part of a way to get more experience and learn about all of the different parts of the plane.





Students and professors work to restore an aircraft used in WWII

“As students get time in their classes, it’s a great way for them to get some experience working on an aircraft that not too many people see anymore,” said Dr. Gilbert.

It is also being seen as a community service project and a way to get a better understanding of the way aircraft work.

“I think what I hope they take away from this is that we’re doing something for the community being able to be the first stage in restoring a historic aircraft,” said Dr. Gilbert.

This project officially began last August, and the aircraft had been on the Pierpont’s property for about 25 years before being restored.