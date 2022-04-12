BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College held a job fair to connect its aviation students with their future employers.

Students speaking with employers (WBOY Image)

On Tuesday, students got a chance to meet with 13 major companies in the aerospace industry to start thinking about careers after college. Some employers in attendance included Pratt & Whitney, MHI, Aurora Flight Sciences and HG Aero.

“Our mission is to develop our students so they can seek employment with these companies,” said Brad Gilbert Director at Pierpont Aviation Maintenance Technology. “When they start learning about what these companies have to offer to the students, they can find out that it’s more than just working locally; they can work regionally.”

Students who are just starting their education and those who are finishing their degrees were both able to benefit from the job fair.

“As a freshman, it’s a good opportunity because you can do internships while you’re in school on the weekends or whatever and get your foot in the door at a company that you might want to work at in the future,” said Devan Fletcher, a Pierpont aviation student.

Some students had their teachers to thank for their in-depth education to prepare them for the real world.

Pierpont C&TC Aerospace Center (WBOY Image)

“You can read a book and you can understand what the part is what it looks like, but you won’t really know how it functions until you put your hands on. A lot of people are hands-on learners, so to actually be able to see the plane and see how all these systems go together and how it all flows, it really helps tremendously in your knowledge and experience with the industry,” said Tiana Arch, a Pierpont aviation student.

This was the first job fair the Pierpont Aviation Center has held, and staff said it went so well they plan to have more in the future.