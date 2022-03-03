BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College is looking to expand its Aviation program.

The college’s program prepares students for careers in aircraft maintenance. Enrolling more students in the program could help combat airplane mechanics shortage.

Pierpont C&TC Aviation Center sign (WBOY Image)

The course includes lessons on turbine engine systems, reciprocating engine systems and sheet metal. Students also learn the requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration, cabin atmosphere systems, flight control systems and avionics and radio systems.

After the 21-month program, students earn a certificate in airframe and powerplant mechanics.

“These teachers are wonderful,” said Braeden Nose, Pierpont C&TC Aviation student. “They really do help you and focus on getting you out there in the field … There’s a dire need for all these employees for mechanics and what not but there’s always going to be a need … cause the aviation industry in my eyes will never die. People are always going to want to fly.”

Dr. Brad Gilbert, Director of Aviation Maintenance Technology at Pierpont, said the careers students go into after the course offer good money and good benefits.

“The unsung heroes are the people that are keeping these airplanes flying every day. So, when you go to the airport terminal and that airplane pulls up it’s a mechanic that’s taking care of the airplane. Once it gets to the gate it’s the mechanic’s airplane,” Gilbert said.

Pierpont students working on a plane (WBOY Image)

Students also have the option of only completing one certificate for either airframe or powerplant mechanics in 16 months. The program currently has 106 students but has the capacity to admit 130 students at a time per FAA regulations.

Pierpont’s Aviation Center will hold an open house on March 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about their program at 1050 Industrial Rd E in Bridgeport.