BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Planet Fitness locations across the country are making sure that teens stay active over the summer by inviting them to work out for free.

After a quick sign-up process, the program will allow teens ages 14-19 to work out for free starting on May 16, all the way through Aug. 31.

The gym said that 92% of teens say they would feel better mentally by staying active over the summer months.

“It’s awesome. You know, being able to offer a comfortable, safe place to work out for teens that might not have the opportunity to have access to that working after school with sports or activities, being able to come in and work out and have a safe place to do that is something that we’re really committed to providing,” said Melissa Gajewski, district manager for Planet Fitness locations in West Virginia and Ohio.

The offer is available at Morgantown and Bridgeport locations in north central West Virginia, as well as any other locations across the country.

Teens wanting to take advantage of the program must sign up in advance. Sign-ups do not start until the program starts on May 16.

To pre-register for the program, or learn more about the program and the scholarship program, you can visit their website here.