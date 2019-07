LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Planning is continuing on the new school that will replace the current Lost Creek Elementary school building.

Harrison County Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin said people can expect to see some progress next spring.

The board of education’s next step is to hire an architect that will develop plans to add to an existing wing of South Harrison County Middle School. The new facility will keep the Lost Creek name, and should be ready for students during the fall of 2020.