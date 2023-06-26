CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Plans are already underway to fix the water main and pavement that broke on Pike Street in Clarksburg on Sunday morning.

According to the Clarksburg Water Board, crews will be working to resurface the pavement and replace the 12 inch pipe all the way from 2nd Street to Monticello starting on Tuesday.

As such, Pike Street will remain closed from 1st through 2nd Streets, though people will still be allowed to go to the businesses, but through traffic will not be not permitted. A temporary detour is in place that has traffic turn left on to E B Saunders Way, right onto Washington Avenue, right onto S 2nd Street and left back onto W Pike Street.

No timeline as to the completion of the repairs has been established yet. Also, there is no boil water notice at this time.

