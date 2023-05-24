BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — PRN Solutions, Inc. has made a new way of giving back to long-term healthcare facilities in north central West Virginia.

On May 24, the organization donated homemade planters, soil, flowers, and gardening tools to the Bridgeport Health Care Center. The planter boxes were also made to be wheelchair accessible for residents to also partake in the gardening experience.

PRN Solutions’ mission is to provide healthcare staffing services to hospitals, rehabilitation centers and nursing homes throughout the state of West Virginia.

Tanya Cayton, PRN Marketing Director, told 12 News how they came up with this idea. She said, “so this year we want to focus on some of the facilities in north central West Virginia. So, really just started this year, and we wanted to do something that the residents could come outside, and do an activity outside, and enjoy the sunshine, and get their hands a little bit dirty.”

While discussing the project, Catina Satcher, the Health Care Center’s Activity Director, said that PRN reached out to them and asked if the residents would like to have the planters. Satcher said they agreed to accept them and that she believes the residents are going to enjoy them and have a great time with them. Satcher calls it, “bringing summer to the patio.”

As of Wednesday, PRN has already visited one other nursing facility and plans to visit a few more next week.