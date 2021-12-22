Poison Center warns about dangerous toys just before the holidays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The holidays mean Santa will be bringing lots of toys for children but parents should be aware of some of the dangers that those toys can bring.

Carissa McBurney, a community outreach coordinator for the West Virginia Poison Center said one of the biggest problems that happens with toys around this time of year is young children swallowing button batteries. To prevent any mishaps parents should make sure any toys given to children have a battery compartment that is screwed in so the child can not take them out.

Each year there are deaths due to children swallowing button batteries.

Parents should remember that toys that are dangerous to kids aren’t always recalled by the company.

“Just think about all the children in the home, what items might be a concern to them?” McBurney said. “If you have a kid that’s not really careful maybe a chemistry set or a magic set where you have to mix stuff isn’t the best option. If you have a child that’s still doing a lot of the hand to mouth behavior and their stinking things into their mouth and eating them maybe those really small toys aren’t the best option to have around for them.”

Other potentially dangerous toys for young children are magnets. Parents should avoid getting toys with magnets if the child is still putting objects in their mouth. Vintage toys also should not be given to kids to play with because some may have lead on them.

McBurney said it’s best to follow the age recommendations on the toy when thinking about giving it to a child.

The West Virginia Poison Control Center is open 24/7 even on holidays. If an accidental poisoning does happen, call the center at 1-800-222-1222.