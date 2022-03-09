BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker has been terminated from the city’s police department.

“Chief John Walker’s employment by the city has been terminated. The city has determined that it is in the best interest of the city to take this action. Given that this is a personnel issue, the city will have no further comment,” said Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang.

Lang declined to make his own comment on the matter.

The move comes after Mark Rogers, who previously served as the deputy chief of the Bridgeport Police Department, was named interim chief on Feb. 24.

Lang confirmed to 12 News that Mark Rogers will continue to serve as interim chief of the department.

“There is absolutely no problem with there being somebody in charge at the Bridgeport Police Department,” said Lang.

There is no word at this time as to what caused Walker’s termination from the department. However, Walker is being represented by Matthew Hansberry of the Hansberry Law Firm in Bridgeport after his termination.

In a release in regard to Walker’s termination, Hansberry stated: