BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One man is in custody after law enforcement responded to an incident in the Meadow Creek Apartments of still-unspecified nature Monday afternoon.

The public was asked to avoid the area at around 2 p.m. and about a half-hour later, law enforcement told 12 News that the situation is resolved, they have one man in custody and that the incident ended without shots being fired.

The 911 center told 12 News the report came in at around 10:12 a.m. but did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.

12 News’s crew at the scene spotted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police and West Virginia State Police on the scene, as well as a drone circling above.

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to the Meadow Creek on July 18, 2022. WBOY image.

A drone hovers above the scene at the Meadow Creek Apartments on July 18, 2022 as law enforcement responds to an incident. WBOY image.

Members of the SWAT team during the investigation at the Meadow Creek Apartments. WBOY imgae.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.