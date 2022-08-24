NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on Wednesday afternoon.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said law enforcement officers were there because the man had a warrant for his arrest. Officers believed he was armed, but Matheny said he could not confirm or deny if a weapon was found.

More than a dozen law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including the Nutter Fort, Stonewood, Clarksburg and West Virginia State Police and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on scene, as well as several civilians.

According to Amos Carvelli’s website, a funeral for Junior Arnie Owens happened shortly before the incident happened at around 2 p.m.

The deceased’s sister, Evelyn Odell, told 12 News crews that the man who was shot was Jason Owens, the son of Junior Arnie Owens. She said that when Junior’s casket was placed in the hearse, they heard officers shout Jason’s name before he was shot.

“He [Jason] just took his dad out and put him in the car [hearse], carried the casket out, and he came over and I was hugging him, and next thing I know, somebody yelled ‘Jason!’ and then, you know, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'” Odell said. “He didn’t have a chance to do nothing.”

Odell said she was hugging Jason when he was shot.

“I went to hug him because he was upset, and next thing I know they just yelled ‘Jason!’ and they ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,'” Odell said. “I about got shot. I felt the compressions of the bullets. It was horrible.”

Jason Owens has a criminal history that includes an attack on a law enforcement officer in 2018.

Matheny explained what the next steps in the investigation will be.

“Well [the family] they’re upset and we don’t know right now and I’ve talked to most of the family, people around the scene here, and promised them an independent and transparent investigation,” Matheny said. “The State Police will do the shooting investigation, the agencies that their officers were involved in the actual shooting will do independent, internal reviews, the officers that were involved in the shooting will of course be off on critical incident leave, pending the outcome of the review, and I say at this point, it’s early and I have very little to no facts, but I can promise a full, independent and transparent investigation.”

Matheny also said additional information will not be released at this time.

Stick with 12 News for the latest on this developing story.