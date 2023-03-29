CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a crash in Clarksburg where a child was injured so badly that his skull was visible and police say the man failed to report the incident.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department, on Nov. 17, a single-vehicle accident was reported on 320 W Pike St. in Clarksburg.

Jacob Pinion

In the incident, the driver, Jacob Pinion, 30, of Clarksburg, “struck a light pole and two green Waste Management trash bins,” while a child was in his vehicle, officers said.

During that time, the child “sustained major injuries,” and Pinion “did not report the incident to law enforcement” and also “left the scene and did not report the injuries of the victim,” according to the complaint.

After Pinion took the child “back to his parents’ house,” officers responded to the residence and “observed a large laceration on [the child’s] head” which “was so large and open [officers were] able to see his skull,” officers said.

Pinion has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.