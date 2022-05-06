SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Harrison County family has relocated to a smaller town, bringing their new community a casual place to shop.

Pop’s and Gigi’s Gift Shop held it’s ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony in Shinnston this morning. The retail gift shop sells a variety of items including homemade scented candles, sweet treats and a specialty boutique for young women and children.

The owners said it’s a true family operated store where even the grand children had a part in its conception.

“We would not be Pop’s and Gigi’s. My daughter Emily, who actually has the boutique clothing, she has two beautiful baby girls. Without Paisley and Emma, we would not be Pop’s and Gigi’s,” said co-owner Stephanie Oldaker.

Pop’s and Gigi’s is located on Pike Street in Shinnston. For more information about hours of operation, visit their Facebook.