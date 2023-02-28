CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A familiar name in contemporary Christian music and American Idol star is coming to the Robinson Grand this spring.

According to a press release, Colton Dixon, known best for his 2013 album “The Messenger,” is coming to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 23. Dixon’s “2023 Build a Boat Tour” will also feature special guests Jordan St. Cyr and Apollo LTD.

After being a top finisher on American Idol in 2012, Dixon became popular on Christian radio with his albums “A Messenger” and “Anchor.” Songs you might know include Hot AC (Adult Contemporary) single of 2014, “More of You,” “You Are,” “Through All of It,” and “All That Matters.”

Dixon won back-to-back K-LOVE Fan Award nominations for Male Artist of the Year in 2014 and 2015 and won a Dove Award for Best Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year in 2013 and 2015.

“We believe this show as the potential to sell out, quickly,” said Robinson Grand’s program manager Jason A. Young. “We hope people will take advantage of the affordable tickets and make plans to join us on April 23.”

Tickets start at $12, according to the release, and go on sale to the public on Friday, March 3 and will be available on the Robinson Grand website.