BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — My Little Cupcake (MLC), a bakery that has served the Harrison County for nearly a decade has announced that it will soon be closing its doors.

According to a Facebook post from MLC, the owners are very thankful to the community members that have supported them over the years and “don’t want this post to be a sad one.”

We feel it’s time for another chapter in our life. Our kids are getting older, and time isn’t slowing down. Our hours in the shop may seem limited — but we’ve worked non-stop for the past 10 years and are ready for a change. The past decade has been filled with so much fun, positivity and success. We have met more people than we could ever imagine and will cherish every single relationship that has formed. We have been honored to be a part of so many special occasions–especially the yearly birthdays. My Little Cupcake, LLC on Facebook

12 News has covered MLC multiple times over the years from the move to Bridgeport, various Easter Egg hunts and other events and even featured them on the Restaurant Road Trip.

According to another Facebook post from the bakery, Friday will be the last day that it will be in service, operating from 8 a.m. until it sells out of whatever is left.