UPDATE, 8:07 A.M.:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — As of 8:07 a.m., Mon Power’s outage map showed that the outage was impacting 21-100 customers. The estimated restoration time remained 9:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL, 7:21 A.M.:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A power outage is impacting stoplights and businesses in the area of Lodgeville Road and Emily Drive where the borders of Bridgeport and Clarksburg meet Wednesday morning.

According to Mon Power’s outage map, there are 101 to 500 customers impacted in the area, the cause of the outage was still under investigation as of 7:15 a.m., and the estimated time of restoration was 9:30 a.m. Click here to see the latest information.

12 News employees reported seeing police officers directing traffic on Route 50 between Lodgeville Road and Joyce Street at around 6:45 a.m. As of 7:15 a.m., WV511.org showed some areas of slow traffic where the outage is.

WV511.org shows areas of slowed traffic near the outage on Lodgeville Road. Credit: WV511.org.