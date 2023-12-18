BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents near Bridgeport, Flemington and Rosemont will not have power for several hours on Saturday.

According to the City of Bridgeport, the interruption will affect Mon Power customers on the following streets from 8 a.m. until noon on Dec. 23:

An alert from Mon Power says that the planned outage is to improve electric reliability. The same customers have already had several scheduled outages throughout the month of December that have been moved or postponed.

Customers who are affected should have received an alert from Mon Power. Customers with questions can call 800-686-0022.