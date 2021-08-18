President Biden extends travel mask mandate to 2022

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – President Joe Biden announced an extension to the travel mask mandate.

The mandate was set to expire on Sept. 13 but will now be extended into Jan. 2022.

Face mask required signs at NCWV Airport

The mandate extension comes as COVID case numbers are spiking across the nation. Masks will be required on all public transportation including in airports and on commercial aircraft, trains and public maritime vessels, such as ferries and intercity bus services.

TSA officials said in a statement, “TSA will extend the directives through Jan. 18, 2022. The purpose of TSA’s mask directive is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation.”

North central West Virginia airport Director, Rick Rock, said they’ve had a busy summer of flights, and if this mandate is necessary to keep that moving then they fully support it. Rock also said that there have been a few people who have not wanted to comply with the mandate.

“We just ask them to understand that we’re all in this together,” Rock said. “Even though it is uncomfortable at times and some people think it’s not necessary we just, as we go into this as a team, we just try and stay in compliance with the guidelines they set forth. We all have our own feelings about whether or not that’s appropriate, but when you’re in a confined space the key is to keep everybody safe. We want to see our employees safe, we want to see our passengers safe.”

The travel mask mandate is set to end on Jan. 18.