Pressley Ridge offers remote, online services to help clients through the pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Pressley Ridge at Laurel Park is offering remote services to continue helping its clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center, which strives to help families through several programs including foster care placement and counseling, is transitioning largely to the use of virtual platforms, like Zoom, to communicate with patients or families who are using the services.

Officials stated that they have been seeing many positive reactions from those using the new format and Pressley Ridge has said it is considering continuing to use more of it in the future.

“I think that we’ll be pleasantly surprised. We’re already seeing some information back from some of these surveys that we’re putting out that, again, pleasantly surprised. A lot of people really have embraced this and really like it. For example, a lot of our families, especially in our in-home program,” said Executive Director Angie Hamilton.

Pressley Ridge is still sending staff members out to high risk situations if necessary, while still following CDC guidelines.