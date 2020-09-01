Pressley Ridge receives a legacy gift from long time resident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Pressley Ridge has recently received a legacy donation from a man who spent most of his childhood at two of its locations.

Wilbur Emory McKiernan spent a large part of the 1920s and 1930s growing up in Pressley Ridge locations, which were orphanages at the time. McKiernan lived in both the Pittsburgh and Laurel Park locations. When he passed away, his estate left a gift of 800 thousand dollars to the two locations to be used to help children receive the services they need.

“This gift now, at this point in time, allows us to continue to provide services to our kids and youth and meet those challenging needs in really a challenging time,” said Pressley Ridge Senior Director of Development Ron Gruca.

Pressley Ridge provides several services to individuals and families in several states.