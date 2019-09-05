Preston County man travels south to assist Hurricane Dorian victims

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Tony Amato Jr. has volunteered for the American Red Cross for 50 years and now he’s going to assist victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Amato is a registered nurse and volunteers his skills to help disaster relief around the country, he’s been deployed several times over the years and has even assisted victims of Hurricane Katrina.

“It’s an honor for me to serve with the Red Cross and it’s a privilege and I thank them for the opportunity to serve others,” said Amato, Disaster Health Services R.N.

Currently, there are 17 volunteers from West Virginia assisting hurricane relief efforts. The Red Cross is still assessing damages and will call for more volunteers as needed.