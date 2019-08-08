‘Preventative Botox’ rising trend among millennials

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- While Botox is most commonly associated with middle-aged people looking to turn back the clock, there’s a growing trend among younger people who want to fight off signs of aging before they ever show up. Botox works as a “selective muscle relaxer” to reduce dynamic wrinkles of motion.

“The largest growing demographic at our office are millennials in their late 20s and early 30s,” Aesthetics specialist at Rejuvenation Med Spa Traci Bailey, RN said.

Preventative Botox, the concept of treating the facial muscles that you use more frequently in order to avoid wrinkles from forming, has become an increasingly popular procedure for young people. Annual statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons confirm this trend, as reported Botox procedures increased 28 percent since 2010 among 20 to 29-year-olds.

So what exactly is Botox and how does it work? Botox is a popular name brand for Botulinum Toxin Type A, a neuromodulator that works as a “selective muscle relaxer” to reduce dynamic wrinkles of motion, according to Bailey.

What is BOTOX? Aesthetics specialist at Rejuvenation Med Spa Traci Bailey, RN explains.

There’s no exact age when you should start getting Botox, but the sooner you treat signs of aging, the better your results will be.

If you’re scared of getting that stereotypical “frozen” look, as long as you visit a skilled doctor your results will be natural looking with plenty of movement left in your face.

“Botox will not be noticeable if it is injected in small doses by a skilled injector. Patients will look more rested, brows more defined and if done right eyes more open and youthful,” Bailey said.

As far as choosing where to go for Botox, Bailey recommends seeking out someone with good credentials and doing your research.

“First off research your injector. You want to make sure they are properly certified and then take a look at their staff , maybe even if you know some of their clients. Heavy handed injectors tend to always be that way. We do specialize in natural looking results, so we would always have to add more to make you happy then to over do it to begin with. Frozen never happens here,” Aesthetics specialist Traci Bailey, RN said.

“I believe we are really the only true medical spa here. We are staff by a physician at all times. If there isn’t a physician here, we have our urgent care directly behind us where there is always a physician or medical personal readily available.”

BOTOX & BESTIES EVENT

Rejuvenation Med Spa is hosting a Botox & Besties event at its Bridgeport office Friday, August 8th. Rejuvenation Med Spa offers a variety of services including laser treatments, facials, massages, and body treatments such as cool sculpting.