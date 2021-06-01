Preview: Clarksburg City Election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg City Election is currently underway with some major items on the ballot.

There are 4 council seats and 2 water board seats up for election.

The only incumbent running in the city council race is Jim Malfregoet, and the two incumbents for the water board are Al Cox and Paul Howe.

There are also five proposed referendums for the city, which are:

Create term limits for city council members. The amendment creates term limits for council members. This would prohibit them from serving more than two consecutive terms or more than four lifetime terms. Any term served by a council member before the amendment does not count towards the term limit.

“We also have charter amendment ballots which is 5 different charter amendments. So, that’s something I’ve not seen in my 25 years of being here, that many at one time,” said Annette Wright, Clarksburg City Clerk.

Stick with 12 News as we learn updates about the election.