Preview: Clarksburg June General Election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg City Election will take place on June 1, 2021 and some new spots will be filled. There are four City Council seats and two Water Board seats that are up for election, and one incumbent is running for re-election.

You can register to vote in Harrison County until May 11, and you can request an absentee ballot for the mail until May 26.

This election is also special due to the Charter Amendments on the ballot.

“This particular election, we’re gonna have a charter amendment ballot, and there’s five issues on that ballot. So, there will actually be two ballots in this election.” said Annette Wright, Clarksburg City Clerk.

The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.