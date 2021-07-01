Preview: Clarksburg’s ‘First Friday’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – First Friday is back for a second time this summer in Clarksburg. The festivities will kick off on Friday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. with food, craft vendors and music.

People enjoy Clarksburg’s First Friday in 2019.

The Greater Clarksburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau held a First Friday last month, which they said was a success. The Greater Clarksburg CVB Director, Tina Yoke, said it’s a nice way to get out and enjoy some food, music, and fireworks later in the evening at the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

“We’ll have some food vendors that we had last month and also some new craft vendors. It’s just a wonderful family event right here in downtown Clarksburg,” said Yoke.

The CVB did not hold any First Fridays last year due to the pandemic.