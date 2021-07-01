Preview: Clarksburg’s ‘First Friday’

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – First Friday is back for a second time this summer in Clarksburg. The festivities will kick off on Friday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. with food, craft vendors and music.

People enjoy Clarksburg’s First Friday in 2019.

The Greater Clarksburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau held a First Friday last month, which they said was a success. The Greater Clarksburg CVB Director, Tina Yoke, said it’s a nice way to get out and enjoy some food, music, and fireworks later in the evening at the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

“We’ll have some food vendors that we had last month and also some new craft vendors. It’s just a wonderful family event right here in downtown Clarksburg,” said Yoke.

The CVB did not hold any First Fridays last year due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories