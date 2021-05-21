Preview: The Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport is finishing up construction. The general contractor handed the keys over to city officials on Friday, and 12 News was able to take a tour of the almost-finished facility this morning.

“It’s always been a goal of the city to have an indoor sports complex.” Andrew Kurtz, Director of Business Development and Events

That goal has been achieved. The Bridge Sports Complex is a 156,000 square-foot facility that started a few years ago, and is now a reality for the City of Bridgeport.

3 of the indoor courts at The Bridge

“Probably about four or five years ago, there was a one percent increase on sales tax which provided them the funds in which to be able to build this building,” said Andrew Kurtz, Director of Business Development and Events.

With six indoor courts, a 45-by-75-foot turf field, exercise equipment, an almost-full size track, a climbing area and an aquatics area, the facility has a little bit for everyone.

“So, we will have group fitness classes, aquatic fitness classes, and then we’ll also have like personal training, sports performance,” said Kurtz.

A facility like this is hard to come by, and Kurtz is excited to bring this opportunity to north central West Virginia.

“This is gonna be a really unique opportunity for people all over the area to increase health, wellness, sports, performance, everything like that.” Andrew Kurtz, Director of Business Development and Events

And with COVID-19 still affecting some businesses, Kurtz said they will adhere to local guidelines.

“We’re going to be following the local guidelines from Harrison County Health Department or what the CDC recommends,” Kurtz said.

Those guidelines will depend on what the current recommendations are when the facility opens, which is projected to be in a few weeks.

“We’re getting the keys from the general contractor today, and then our goal is to open doors to the public early June. We’re really excited to open our doors to the public and get people in here and enjoying everything we have to offer,” Kurtz said.

The aquatics area will still be under construction, but Kurtz is hoping they will finish up soon after the building opens to the public.

To learn more about the memberships, you can visit The Bridge’s website here.