Preview: United Way Hot Wing Contest set for August 18

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties will be holding its hot wing eating contest in the next few weeks.

The contest will take place at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport on Aug. 18.

Hot wings are served at a past hot wing eating contest by the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties

The event has contestants eat as many hot wings as they can, while donors pledge money “per wing” that contestants eat.

Past winner of the competition said it’s a great way to raise money for a great organization in the community.

“It feels great. You know, to be able to help the community and be really involved and see a difference, and this is just a fun way to do it,” said Loraina Lafferty, a past winner of the women’s competition.

The event is usually held in January, but the United Way decided to do it in August so that the event could be held outside.