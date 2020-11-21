Prime Coffee Co. is giving back to essential workers, and military personnel this holiday season

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Prime Coffee Co. in Nutter Fort is giving community members the opportunity to sponsor a gift for a service member.

There are three different sponsorship packages individuals can purchase. Those are below:

Each individual who donations to a service person will receive an ornament as a token reminder of their generosity this holiday season.

“I really hope, that people will come out, buy an ornament, and they’ll support our fire department, our police stations, and support our military. I hope this will bring everyone a little bit closer together even in a time with so much separation,” said Owner Amber Tucker. “I want the ornament to come out each Christmas, and I just hope it serves as a constant reminder that we are lucky, and we are privileged, and there are people out there, no matter what the cost, that will fight to protect us.”

Tucker said if you want to specify which essential worker you want to support, you can do so. If you would like to learn more about how to sponsor a service person, message Prime Coffee Co. on Facebook or message its Instagram at @primecoffeco.