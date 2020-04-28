Private school discusses how COVID-19 is affecting operations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – COVID-19 has disrupted the school year for people all over the state, but the effects have looked a little different for students attending private schools.

Emmanuel Christian School principal Amanda Eckroth said that smaller class sizes have allowed for more direct communication between students and teachers during social distancing. Since teachers often only have 7–12 students in a class, they are able to call students and work with them on assignments.

She also said that teachers are now receiving more resources than ever to help students learn, especially online.

“All of the feedback I’m getting from parents is that it’s working really well, and I think that is in part because we have teachers, parents and students all working hard together, and so it’s making it work,” said Eckroth.

Students at Emmanuel are also continuing to use online resources, that they were using in the classroom, from home during the pandemic.