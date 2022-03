NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Dozens of City Window Company’s signature red trucks formed a line leaving Davis Funeral Home, in Nutter Fort, Sunday.

It was all in honor of Oral Henderson, Jr., the man who founded the company in 1965.

Henderson died on March 7 at the age of 87.

Services were held at the funeral home Sunday, before the procession headed to the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery.

Henderson’s full obituary can be found here.