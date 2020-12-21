Progressive Women’s Association hosts holiday dinner for those without a meal during Christmas

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Progressive Women’s Association of Clarksburg hosted a holiday dinner giveaway on Monday to help those in need this season.

The group invited community members in need of a meal to stop by throughout the afternoon and pick up a free ham dinner complete with side dishes and dessert. Due to COVID-19, the PWA had to come up with an alternative to the usual community dinner but decided the to-go option was still a good way to help people out during this time.

“We thought it would be a nice thing that we wanted to do during the holiday for individuals that might not be having a hot meal for Christmas,” said PWA president Rosalyn Queen.

The event was to-go only and masks were required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

