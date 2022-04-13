CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County citizens can now cook up the tasty recipes from their wildest culinary dreams in a state-of-the-art public kitchen.

The Progressive Women’s Association unveiled its completely renovated commercial kitchen during its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning in Clarksburg. Aspiring Chefs have full access to brand new commercial-grade appliances, including a convection oven, canning machine and food dehydrator.

The new community kitchen in Harrison County (WBOY image)

The PWA’s past president, Rosalyn Queen, said the kitchen can be reserved by anyone who needs the appliance and space. “We are opening up to the public, especially young entrepreneurs who might want to start some type of cooking business and need a facility for preparation, and they can use our kitchen that way,” said Queen. “I mean if you just want to have a party and want to make 500 cookies, come in here and do it.”

EQT Corporation provided a $10,000 grant for the kitchen renovation.

The PWA is located in the Uptown Event Center at 306 Washington Avenue. You can call (304) 624-6881 and talk with Executive Director Elinda Carson for reservations.