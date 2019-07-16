Progressive Women’s Association opens pet pantry

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County organization is expanding its food pantry to include helping furry friends in need.

The Progressive Women’s Association in Clarksburg has launched Peppy’s Pet Pantry to address pet hunger.

Executive director Elinda Carter said pet ownership is important for many seniors and hopes the pet pantry can make it easier for them to make ends meet.

“Seniors is another group we are trying to target because so many seniors have their animals as their family, their children,” Carter said. “And they have a hard time feeding themselves so if we can help feed their animals, maybe they can feed themselves a little bit more.”

Peppy’s Pet Pantry is accepting donations of dog and cat food, collars and leashes and currently has a need for cat litter. The pantry will hold a ribbon cutting at the Progressive Women’s Association on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Carter said Harrison and Marion County humane societies have contributed supplies for the pet pantry, as well as Target, Sam’s Club, Eastern Pet Supply and Pups and Purrs.

If you’d like to donate, you can schedule a drop off time with the Progressive Women’s Association or drop by Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.