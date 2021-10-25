Proposed move for Delta Lifestyle Solutions Suboxone clinic denied, citing location concerns

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Suboxone clinic’s planned move has raised the attention of some residents in Harrison County, citing concerns over its location.

Delta Lifestyle Solutions was planning to move into the Medwood Plaza near Nutter Fort on Route 98 in Harrison County from its Anmoore location. However, it was denied because of its proximity to area schools and daycares.

The clinic supplies Suboxone which is a drug used to treat drug overdoses from opioids.

At the Medwood Plaza location, the Suboxone clinic would be 0.3 miles away from Mother Goose Land Day Care, which also operates as a preschool. The clinic would also be 0.4 miles away from Nutter Fort Primary School.

The building Delta Lifestyle Solutions was supposed to move into, however, is unable to due to location concerns.

The proximity to the educational facilities violates West Virginia Code. Chapter 16, article 5Y, section 6 of the code, ‘Restrictions; variances and waivers’, states the following:

Medication-assisted treatment programs shall not be located within one-half mile of a public or private licensed day care center or public or private K-12 school.

The building lies just outside of both Nutter Fort and Clarksburg city limits, leaving the DHHR to enforce West Virginia Code.

The DHHR confirmed in an email to 12 News that Delta Lifestyle Solutions would not be moving into the proposed clinic.

“The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Inspector General confirmed the clinic will not be moving to the Nutter Fort location. They have found a location in or near Bridgeport that meets the criteria in the regulations.” West Virginia DHHR Communiucations Spokesperson

Sam Maxson, Mayor of Nutter Fort, is relieved to find out the clinic will not be moving into the plaza.

“There’s a reason the state doesn’t want it close to a school or daycare center because we don’t know what would’ve happened,” said Maxson. “I know they had some trouble in Anmoore with it. I hate to discourage any kind of business, but I don’t think that’s a business that would’ve been a positive for either Clarksburg or Nutter Fort.”

Calls to Delta Lifestyle Solutions were left unanswered, with no voicemail to leave messages available.