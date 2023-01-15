Local pianist and piano instructor Rayme Pullen will play at The Cultural Foundation meeting using the Foundation’s Steinway grand piano.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County is inviting the public to attend a meeting to discuss the recipients of the 2023 Community Arts Project Grant Awards. The annual meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Waldomore in Clarksburg.

At the event, grant recipients will talk about their programs and upcoming projects. “The Cultural Foundation will award $13,650 to support 16 cultural projects in Harrison County,” said a release from The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County.

A selection of pieces will be played on The Cultural Foundation’s Steinway grand piano by local pianist and piano instructor Rayme Pullen. The piano is also available for public use, “through arrangement with The Cultural Foundation and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library,” the release said.

The event will conclude with a reception.

You can learn more about The Cultural Foundation here.