The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell when it opened for the year in 2020 (WBOY image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — In a Facebook Live held on Saturday, Patrick Ash, the farmer behind The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell, gave an explanation for why it would not be open for pumpkin season this fall.

According to Ash, there are no pumpkins to give this year due to a combination of three things: weeds that overwhelmed the gardens, a lack of pumpkin blooms and deer that ate the few plants that were able to grow.

In the livestream, he also said that this is the second year The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell did not produce any pumpkins, though last year they were able to cover obligations by buying pumpkins. However, he explained in the video that the farm would not be able to support that same action this year financially.

Ash continued by giving his thanks to God and to those that helped the farm in the past as well as reminiscing on the joy that was spread.

According to him, while the pumpkin patch will not likely return he is planning to instead focus his energy and time on preaching.