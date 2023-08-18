The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell when it opened for the year in 2020 (WBOY image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of the only pumpkin patches in north central West Virginia might not open this year.

The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell, which is between Bridgeport and Shinnston in Harrison County, announced on its Facebook page Friday morning, “Pumpkin season is canceled For this year!” but provided no additional details. The only caption to the post was “explanation to come soon!”

Since the post, many people have expressed disappointment at the farm’s cancelation.

Because the post does not directly say if the farm will be operating in a different way this year or not opening at all, there is hope that the promised explanation will provide more details in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, if you are planning where to get your annual pumpkin patch photos, here’s a list of other local pumpkin patches that you can add to your list: