CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Members of the Harrison County Board of Education held a meeting on Monday to answer questions from parents of students that attended Norwood Elementary School.

The meeting was conducted in Robert C. Byrd High School’s auditorium, starting at 5 p.m., with over 50 parents in attendance.

Out of all 270 students who attended Norwood Elementary School, only 75 will transfer to Simpson Elementary School with the rest set to attend Nutter Fort Elementary School. This was decided based off of the same school districting that would occur once the students go to middle school.

Faculty of Norwood Elementary School had their choice of what school they would continue to work in, being Simpson or Nutter Fort, with the majority choosing Nutter Fort. The Harrison County Board of Education did not have an exact explanation of which teachers are going where, as some teachers have yet to decide for themselves.

It was discovered in the meeting that reason behind Norwood’s closure was an infestation of bats, poor air quality and that the school was not structurally sound to hold the weight of its capacity of students.

Tensions were high between the parents in attendance as they felt as if their questions were not receiving the answers they were hoping for.

Bus scheduling, after school care and what classrooms will consist of two teachers have also yet to be determined.

With less than 30 days until the school year begins for these students, there is little time and a lot less patience among parents.