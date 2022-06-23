CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Cyclists with Race Across America have arrived in Harrison County via Route 50 and will continue to pass through the area until the end of the week.

They took off from Oceanside California on June 14, and on Thursday, June 23, the first of the riders passed through West Virginia. According to a Facebook post by the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management, the first team passed through Harrison County at approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday.

“PLEASE WATCH FOR RIDERS ON THE ROADWAY!” said the post.

The cyclists will follow Route 50 from the Ohio/West Virginia state line in Wood County to the Maryland/West Virginia state line in Preston County, with a short detour off 50 into Nutter Fort. They will pass through Wood, Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Taylor and Preston counties.

Race Across American route through West Virginia (RAAM)

The riders’ locations can be watched live on this RAAM live updates map. The Harrison County OEM encourages anyone in the area to find a live racer on the map and stop by to cheer them on. “Take a little time to be a ‘Dot Watcher’ on the RAAM Page and catch one this weekend… Let’s show them some support, they are in the long home stretch!”

The race ends in Annapolis, Maryland, 3,000 miles from the starting point. The first-place team is expected to reach the finish by the end of the day on Thursday.