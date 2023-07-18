Rainwater from the roof drainage is collected in a plastic drum for plant watering (Wikimedia Commons: Kmtextor)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg has opened applications for its Rain Barrel Initiative; for $25 you can get everything you need to start collecting rainwater.

The rain barrel kit includes information about how collecting rainwater benefits the city, as well as instructions for how to properly install the barrel. There is an application fee of $60, but once the city verifies that you have the equipment properly set up, you will be refunded $35.

Morgantown offers a similar program that includes a workshop but has not announced dates for 2023.

Rainwater is best used for watering plants or used for cleaning things like your car, house or tools. The CDC advises against drinking untreated rainwater, which can have bacteria, viruses or parasites.

You can visit the city’s website here to apply. Applications are to be delivered to the cashier’s window at City Hall.