RCB choir & band holding virtual performance to raise money for Disney World trip

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In October, we told you about Robert C. Burd High School band and choir students raising money to head to Disney World.

Now, they’re putting their skills to work by holding a telethon to help raise the funds.

Through Facebook Live, the school’s fine arts program will perform musical numbers, dances, skits and comedy, as well as interview students about their experience at RCB.

The program’s goal is to raise $50,000 so that students attending the trip to Disney World pay little to nothing for the trip.

Robert C. Byrd (RCB) HS students are raising money to head to Disney in February 2022. (WBOY Image)

In October, RCB Choir Director Mady McNemar had high praise to say about her students.

“So, our kids do work really hard. They rehearse several hours, they put in a lot of loyalty and commitment to these programs,” said Mady McNemar, Choir Director at RCB. “To get to say ‘everyone’s going’ would be a game-changer for these kids.”

“Just knowing that we have a community that will support us through, this is a great feeling,” said Aaron Insani, a sophomore choir student at RCB in October.

The telethon is on Dec. 7, at 7 p.m., and you can find the video by visiting the RCB Band Facebook page.

If you’d like to donate to the program, there are a few options: