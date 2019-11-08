RCB High School hosts Veterans Day ceremony

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C Byrd High School held its annual Veterans Day ceremony, Friday.

Cadets are made up of both RCB and Bridgeport High Students, who took part in the Veterans day Ceremony this morning, and Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Sophia McMillion explained why remembering veterans is so important to her battalion.

“It’s very important because a lot of people take what we have for granted and they don’t understand that people literally lived and died to help us get the freedoms that we have today, that a lot of them wouldn’t be allowed to wear the clothes that they are wearing today without the veterans who fought and died for us,” McMillion said.

At the ceremony, JROTC program presented the nation’s colors and Col. John Dowling delivered a speech on the importance of Veterans Day.