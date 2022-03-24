CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd High School student choir has been competing all season with their show themed ‘Color My World.’

RCB Show Choir prepares for upcoming performance.

On Saturday, March 26, at 6 p.m., the students will host a dinner theatre show for family, friends, and fans for a small admission fee of $10. The show is a 15 minute high energy performance packed with a lot of singing and dancing featuring a handful of popular tunes.

“It is so nice to finally be back and performing. Last year we didn’t really have anything going on here, we were still overly precautions, I guess. So, it’s nice to see these kids singing and dancing again. You can see the life coming back into them and we’re looking forward to sharing that with our community,” said Mady McNemar, Director of Choirs at Robert C. Byrd High School.

Along with the theme ‘Color My World’ the show centers on a character who is trying to convince society that it is okay to be who you are.

“We have been rehearsing every Tuesday and Thursday since September,” McNemar said. “This used to be a class, and next year it will be a class again, but it wasn’t a class during the day. So, every Tuesday and Thursday since September these kids have been coming in here and pouring blood, sweat, and tears into this show.”

RCB Show Choir.

McNemar stated that there are students who sing and dance while others play instruments in the band and are also involved in the behind-the-scenes production, making the show come to life.

For the price of the $10 dinner show admission, spectators will be treated to two pieces of fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, a drink and a wide variety of desserts. General admission for the show itself is $5 at the door.