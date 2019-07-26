RCBI camp holds closing awards ceremony

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd Institute’s Maker Camp held its closing awards ceremony Friday afternoon at the Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport.

Participants received awards for their creations and achievements during the camp and showed their families some of the things they had built.

Coordinator Deacon Stone says it was important to him to emphasize to campers all the easily accessible tools they can use online to create.

“I came up in a house trailer, an only child to a single mom. We were on welfare to make ends meet. I had very limited access to resources and opportunities. That’s one reason among many that I focus on free and open source tools, often times that run inside of a web browser window,” said Stone.

For more information on RCBI’s summer camps, visit wvmakes.com.