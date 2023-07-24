BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — 3D Printer and Maker camp, now known as Summer STEMventure, started its first day of the weeklong workshop on Monday to give local kids hands-on experience in the world of STEM.

Hosted at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center, campers from the ages of nine to 16 participated in activities that help them collaborate with one another, express creativity and explore their interests in a STEM-related environment.

Marshall Advanced Manufacturing started the summer program initially and this year’s camp focuses on different types of manufacturing by testing out 3D and 2D projects.

“By there being a lot of different branches, is that they might realize that something actually is a STEM career that they had no idea.” Kara Mullins, STEM Coordinator at Marshall Manufacturing Center said. “So, these kids that might go on and say ‘oh, I have no interest in STEM,’ they realize, ‘oh, I saw this during STEMventure camp, and I actually am interested in it.’”

On Monday, campers started the camp by testing out 3D printing pens and making suspension bridges in teams. Later in the week, campers will visit Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to tour around the facility, and get an in-person understanding of jobs in the STEM field.

“Kids can have experience with these different types of jobs earlier, and find out what they’re interested in,” Mullins said.

The first STEMventure camp started earlier this summer in Huntington, then in South Charleston, and now in Bridgeport. Each day at the camp lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will run until Friday.