RCB’s Government students filmed for documentary on national competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd High School is being recognized for its continued excellence in a national civic knowledge competition.

A documentary production company spent the day filming Robert C. Byrd’s Advanced Placement Government and Politics class. The filming crew is following the class through the final stages of preparation for this year’s We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution state championship. The competition challenges students to take a stance on constitutional issues from the Bill of Rights in front of a mock congressional hearing.

RCB students being filmed for We the People competition documentary (WBOY image).

RCB’s recent success in-state competition and a trip to nationals drew the attention of the documentary company.

“They are concerned about what the students across the country are wrestling with on a daily basis and how they answer hard questions and civic questions and what is the value of a good civic education,” said Greg Phillips, a teacher at RCB. “So they’re here following us and they will follow us, as far as we go, I guess.”

Maelee Henderson, a senior at RCB, said, “I think it says great things. I love Byrd High. Mr. Phillips is a great teacher. I feel like we are very passionate and hardworking, and I feel like we earn the things that we get and we deserve them.”

Students will begin their quest for the National Championship next Monday.