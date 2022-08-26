SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Blackwell Realty Group LLC held its ribbon cutting on Friday morning as it celebrated joining the community.

This business is a full-service real estate company. They can help in finding or selling homes, as well as creating blueprint designs with another company from the office. The group can also assist in finding connections for construction contractors.

Duane Blackwell, owner and broker of the new realty group, has been working in the design business at a home office for the last 15 to 20 years. He worked as an agent out of a company in Fairmont before starting up his own business. The office has been there for the past three months now, but they celebrated the new business for Shinnston on Friday.

When going to the office, Blackwell mentioned that customers can expect a warm and compassionate environment where they can feel free to go in and ask for what they need.

In an interview with 12 News, Blackwell said, “Today is exciting for one, just like, everything coming to head. Um, the months and months of work to get here and then also, today’s technically my 44th birthday so we planned it all in one day, so, thank you for that. And, just kind of exciting to have the community here, my friends and family, my church family wrapped around me, and just, you know, all wishing for me for success and to succeed, so I really appreciate it.”

Hours will be tough at the beginning since it is currently just Blackwell, but if the doors are locked and there is a sign up, he advises people to just call his phone number on the door and he will make it back as soon as possible.

The new business currently only has one agent and is looking to hire more. If anyone is interested, they can contact Duane Blackwell at (304) 629-1291 or on Facebook.