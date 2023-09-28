CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its inaugural TANK Entrepreneur Pitch Contest next week and held rehearsals for the event on Thursday.

As part of the contest, six contestants will be pitching to a panel of five judges to get a grand prize of $10,000 cash and $20,000 of professional services like accounting, legal and human resources.

Tickets can be purchased here and all of the proceeds from ticket sales going to the audience-voted favorite contestant.

Officials with the event said they’re aiming for it to become an annual occurrence.

You can catch the full competition on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.